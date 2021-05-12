Disney World Begins Reducing Physical-Distancing Rules Across Park

✖

In the United States, expanded vaccination efforts against COVID-19 are starting to make real changes where safety measures are concerned. Not long ago, the CDC released new guidelines for the public as nearly 2.5 million Americans have received at least one vaccination to date. Now, Walt Disney World is updating its policy on pandemic safety, and the park has announced it will start easing social distancing measures in certain park areas.

"Temporary adjustments are still in place to promote physical distancing. While we will reduce physical distancing measures for Guests across many areas with a gradual, phased approach, six-feet distancing measures will continue in all dining locations, merchandise stores, and in areas where Guests can temporarily remove their masks," Disney World announced on its official website earlier today.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Of course, physical distancing will still be required in certain areas of the theme park. Dining locations will still require space between patrons as well as merchandise locations. Since the park reopened, select restraints in the theme park have yet to reopen amidst COVID along with certain hotels like Port Orleans. While social distancing might be eased in some areas soon, Disney World is making it clear the guideline will be maintained in areas with appropriate signage.

"Please follow directional signage and ground markings, which have been installed throughout Walt Disney World Resort to help Guests better navigate common areas while practicing physical distancing," the park's website reminds attendees. "Physical barriers have been added in select places to help promote proper separation between people, including in queues and on transportation and attractions. Barriers may also be visible, for example, in areas around cash registers or at Guest Relations."

This is not the first measure relaxed at the theme park since COVID-19 vaccinations began. It was announced last week that Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando will end temperature checks shortly though face coverings are still required. Park guests can also remove face masks temporarily at Disney World now to take photos so long as they are stationary and socially distanced. And as vaccination rates continue to climb, guests can expect more of these guidelines to be eased.

Have you been to Disney World since the park reopened amidst COVID-19? How do you think the park will continue changing as vaccination efforts speed up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.