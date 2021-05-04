Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Coming to Disney World in 2022

✖

At long last, the first-of-its-kind Star Wars hotel experience is preparing to launch at Walt Disney World Resort. The Galactic Starcruiser has been in the works for some time, and likely would have launched already had the pandemic not shut things down nearly all of last year. However, with things finally turning around, Disney used this year's Star Wars Day festivities to announce the arrival of the new Galactic Starcruiser experience, which will launch for the public in 2022.

Galactic Starcruiser is an incredibly immersive, two-day vacation experience coming to Disney World that will send guests to a galaxy far, far away. Guests will enter the "hotel" which is made to look like a galactic ship, with all of the windows looking out into space and all of the cast members fully in character.

The journey will be different for each guest on the Galactic Starcruiser, and things will change each time you take a trip on the Starcruiser. Different actions and decisions while on the Starcruiser lead to different outcomes for the journey itself. There will be different interactions with new characters, such as the ship's captain, a mechanic, and a galactic superstar.

There has been a lot of talk about the working retractable lightsabers that have been in development at Disney. These lightsabers are actually going to be a part of the Galactic Starcruiser, where guests will see them in action for the first time. In the 2022 launch video that was released by Disney on Tuesday, the official lightsaber was revealed.

There will be entertainment and dining experiences on the Starcruiser, as well as different activities for kids throughout the ship. One of the days of the experience will be spend on Batuu, as the Starcruiser sends guests down to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for an excursion, which is part of the entire adventure.

More information about the Galactic Starcruiser will be made available in the coming year as Disney prepares the experience for guests in 2022. Keep checking back and we'll be revealing all of the latest news as it is released.

