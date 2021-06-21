Disneyland to Reveal "Superfan" Plan to Replace Annual Passes

✖

Disneyland is moving towards addressing the Annual Passhoder situation by listening to their “Superfans.” A lot of digital ink was spilled when the company decided to scrap their current Annual Passholder program when the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Josh D’Amaro told the Los Angeles Times that a replacement program would be announced “relatively soon.” The chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has been very busy in the last year. A lot of the decisions around reopening the various parks and attractions has fallen to D’Amaro. Disney seems focused on trying to please both longtime fans, while shaking things up for frequent visitors. People lament the loss of the Passholder program, but there is room for some compromise if more people have access. However, it would be hard to imagine that being the case at this juncture. Some of the previous months have included people getting charged for Annual Passes while entry to the park was not permitted.

As the first guests step through the gates of Disneyland Paris, we mark the celebrated return of magic made at our theme parks, worldwide. To all who come to this happy place, welcome back! ✨ https://t.co/lkLLApqeOS pic.twitter.com/3DyaViWdYc — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 17, 2021

The previous statement regarding some misplaced charges read, ”Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today. We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused,” the official statement from Disney World read.

D’Amaro previously spoke to CNN Business about the “new normal” headed to all of the Disney parks all across the world.

“We are in a new normal right now, so what's happening outside of the gates of Walt Disney World is our new world,” D’Amaro told the outlet. “I think you know we were one of the first theme parks to close, and we'll be about the last to open. And we spent every minute of every day thinking about how to operate in this new normal that we're in.”

“I’m exceptionally proud of this group in terms of what they've put together from a protocol perspective and being able to open in a phased and really responsible way,” he continued. “I had a chance to walk Main Street just a few minutes ago. It feels really good in the park. So yeah, the world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment that we're in.”

