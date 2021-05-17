Disneyland Paris Sets Reopening Date

✖

For the first time since last fall, Disneyland Paris is finally reopening its doors to the public. The beloved theme park in Paris, France was shut down in early 2020, as were all other major attractions around the world. However, like Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland Paris reopened last summer. The park was shut down a second time in October, as the French government ordered shutdowns in the wake of a COVID-19 resurgence. Now, months later, Disneyland Paris is on the verge of making a return.

On Monday morning, Disney Parks announced that Disneyland Paris will be reopening to the public on June 17th. Just four days later, on June 21st, the company will be opening Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel. Just to eliminate any confusion, this hotel is part of the Disneyland Paris experience, and simply models itself after New York style and architecture.

"We have all been dreaming of this moment," said Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris. "The moment we can reunited and enjoy unforgettable moments with our family and friends. Disneyland Paris reopens, our Guests will be able to enjoy the outstanding experiences we are known for, from iconic attractions and new heart-warming character moments to unique interactions with our Cast Members and even a few surprises along the way."

In addition to the reopening of the park and the grand opening of the Art of Marvel hotel, the new attraction called Cars Road Trip will be operational for guests for the very first time. Anyone heading to Disneyland Paris can check out the new and immersive Cars-themed experience.

"Our guests will discover and be amazed by our brand-new Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel, the only hotel in the world dedicated to Marvel art, offering a premium, incredibly immersive and one-of-a-kind experience," Rafalski added." We are looking forward to celebrating these milestones together with our Cast and Guests in a few weeks."

Are you excited for the reopening of Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments!