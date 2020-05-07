Disneyland Resorts Opens Up Reservations For July

✖

Disney closed all of its theme parks due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they also ceased taking reservations for future dates until they had some idea of how to proceed. While things are still evolving regarding places reopening, Disneyland Resorts has revealed that they are taking new reservations once more, though it will be a minute before you can actually head to the resort to stay. In a new announcement, Disneyland Resorts said they are now taking reservations for July 1st, 2020 and beyond, though as they also add to the statement, expect a lot of call traffic when you try and book your dates.

Disneyland recently revealed that they would be reopening Disneyland Shanghai later this month, and now it looks like the Resorts will get back to normal business this summer. As for Disney World and the other Disneyland locations, there's still no word, but odds are Disney is opting for sooner if it can help it.

Disney has taken quite a financial hit from the park closings, and while they have plenty of cash on hand to weather the storm, you can imagine they are hoping to get back to normal sooner rather than later.

You can check out the full announcement from Disneyland Resorts below.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our Guests and employees remain The Walt Disney Company's top priority. As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and the Downtown Disney District are currently closed and a reopening date has not been identified. We will continue to carefully evaluate this complex and fluid situation.

For Guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates July 1, 2020 and later. As always, Guests are able to modify these bookings if the Disneyland Resort opens before or after that time. Please contact the Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and modifications at (714) 520-5050.

We anticipate heavy call volume and appreciate our Guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.