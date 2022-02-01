Disneyland Sets Vaccine Deadline for Employees, According to Union Reps

Disneyland is reportedly setting a vaccine deadline for its employees, according to representatives for Workers United Local 50, the union that represents many Disneyland employees. The union group posted a notice about Disneyland’s alleged policy change on its Facebook Page last week, with the note that “The deadline will be April 11th to have verification of vaccination submitted.” The post sparked a some heated feedback and debate on everything from if Disney can enforce such a policy, to whether it is fair to only make employees (and not guests) adhere to a vaccine mandate. Disney announced last summer that it would be requiring employees to be vaccinated.

In its full Facebook Page post, Worker United Local 50 had the following statement:

COVID 19 UPDATE We have received notice, after months of good faith negotiations on the matter, that the company will be moving forward on a vaccine mandate for Local 50 and other Union’s not currently under a mandate. Cast will receive an email with details of the mandate. The deadline will be April 11th to have verification of vaccination submitted. Accommodations for religious and/or medical reasons will be available. If you have any questions contact management or us at the Union office (714 502 0220). In solidarity, Workers United Local 50

Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida has seen its impending vaccine mandate halted by local politics, as state governor Ron DeSantis urged state legislators to challenge the mandate. It remains to be seen how Disneyland and the Disney corporation will respond to challenges from workers unions. Deadline notes that “the company has been negotiating with unions representing many remaining workers under collective bargaining agreements. Members covered by those agreements must now complete vaccination protocols by March 28, per [a] park official.”

Here is the statement Disney put out, detailing its vaccine mandate policy:

At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated. Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions. We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.

Disney theme parks are still open in some areas, with closures happening in some areas.