Donald Trump Banned From Twitter Permanently

President Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter. Friday afternoon, the microblogging service announced a decision to permanently ban the politician from the service after a series of tweets earlier this week. According to a brief statement released by Twitter, the 45th president was banned due to the potential for a "further incitement of violence."

"After close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the service says.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

"Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open, the service adds. "However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."

The move comes hours after Twitch made a similar move, turning off the president's account in the waning hours after his supporters launched a terrorist attack on the United States Capitol.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a Twitch spokesperson said on Thursday. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

Twitter had previously suspended the account on a temporary basis immediately following the attack on Wednesday. The president — who's currently in office until former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris assume power on January 20th — is also indefinitely banned from Facebook.