Dr Pepper Introduces New Strawberries & Cream Flavor

In 2020, Dr Pepper shook up their soda lineup with the introduction of Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and now, they're doing it again. On Wednesday, they announced their newest innovation — Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream. The flavor — the only strawberry and ream flavored dark soda on the market — is rolling out to store shelves nationwide this month and is a permanent addition to the brand's portfolio, alongside Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar also announced today.

According to the brand, the new beverage features the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish. Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Regular will be available in 12 oz. 12 packs and 20 oz bottles while the Zero Sugar variety will be offered in 12 oz 12 packs.

"Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise, and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans," said Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado. "Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand's flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup alongside popular varieties such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. We can't wait for people to try this delicious new treat!"

Thus far, fan response to the announcement has been largely positive online, with many already excited that the flavor will be a permanent addition to the line. The current Dr Pepper lineup, according to the brand's website, includes Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, Dr Pepper Cherry Zero Sugar, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda Zero Sugar, Dr Pepper Cherry, Dr Pepper and Cream Soda, Caffeine Free Dr Pepper, Caffeine Free Diet Dr Pepper, Cherry Vanilla Dr Pepper, Diet Cherry Vanilla Dr Pepper, and Dr Pepper Made With Real Sugar.

Are you excited for new Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream and Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar? Let us know in the comment section!