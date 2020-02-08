Cherry Coke, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew Code Red & Dr. Pepper Has Twitter at War

Twitter iss at war. Sure, it’s mainly due to all the other things happening around the world at the current moment, but it doesn’t help tweeters are at each others throats over favorite soda pops. Friday afternoon, cherry-flavored soda discourse hit an all-time high, paving the way for a Twitter trending topic featuring the opinions of beverage-drinkers around the world. You see, the debate is between strictly cherry-flavored colas, with the primary three being discussed including Coca-Cola Cherry, Pepsi Wild Cherry, and Mountain Dew Code Red.

Before long, Dr. Pepper fans entered the fray and offering their soda as the supreme contender. After all, one of Dr. Pepper’s fabled 23 flavors is most certainly cherry. As fate would have it, things got pretty heated — after all, we are talking about Twitter discussing a super serious topic here.

Keep scrolling to see what soda fiends are saying about their respective favorites when it comes to cherry-flavored sodas. Do you have a favorite in the race? If so, head to the comments to let us know which one should reign supreme!

Cover photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Cherry Coke Who?

Dr Pepper over cherry coke anyways. pic.twitter.com/6Weeg8eRmp — BLocks (@BenjiPlusL) February 7, 2020

Code Red, Brutha!

Cherry Coke is trending?? Come on Bruther, let’s go home & drink some CODE RED!!! pic.twitter.com/RKO2aG4fo9 — Daniel Hopkins (@DanielH45172801) February 7, 2020

Outrageous!

#FunFactFriday Cherry Coke is superior to Dr. Pepper. pic.twitter.com/33ZrtVvDHv — JR Putman Plumbing, Heating, & Air (@JRPutmanHOME) February 7, 2020

Nectar of the Gods

We’re getting our on the Cherry Coke 🍒 that’s trending…We side with #Godzilla on this one and choose Dr Pepper as the go to nectar of the gods!! pic.twitter.com/tnAjYzxjSU — HouseofM (@hofmcincy) February 8, 2020

Cherry Vanilla Outta Nowhere

1) the elusive Cherry Vanilla Coke

2) Dr. Pepper

3) Cherry Pepsi

4) Cherry Coke

5) Code Red https://t.co/xmPum7ud9l — ｓｎｉｐｓ ✨ (@AbsolutXB) February 8, 2020

D-Pepp 4 Lyfe

1. Dr. Pepper



the rest don’t matter LOL https://t.co/k9D830u9GH — Brittany (@blankntank) February 7, 2020

Carbonated Beverage Sommelier