Peeps Launches New Dr. Pepper Flavor

It's a new year and that means new treats, but for the Peeps brand, 2023 doesn't just mean the celebration of the new year and all its holidays. It also marks the 70th anniversary of the brand so this year, Peeps is rolling out its Easter lineup earlier than ever — and it includes some pretty exciting new flavors. Peeps recently announced that new for 2023 are Dr. Pepper Flavored Peeps as well as Peeps Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.

The new Dr. Pepper Flavored Peeps Chicks are a Walmart exclusive — and they have started showing up on Walmart.com already. They're described as follows: "Peeps Marshmallow combined with the unique and refreshing flavor of Dr. Pepper creates a unique and one-of-a-kind treat! Celebrate the season with the sweetest sign of Spring that has been family tradition for nearly 70 years."

Described as being both sweet and salty like kettle corn, Peeps Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks are a Kroger Family of Stores exclusive. Also available this year is the Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop which features four different Chicks in lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry.

"The Peeps Brand is honored to have been included in family traditions and celebrations over the last seven decades and is thrilled to continue spreading springtime sweetness with the launch of our 2023 Easter Marshmallow offerings," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for Peeps. "From parents and grandparents passing down their Peeps traditions to little ones, to friends and families incorporating our adorable Chicks and Bunnies into seasonal recipes and crafts, it is truly heartwarming to witness the many ways our Marshmallow candies bring loved ones together. We're excited to see how our devoted fans express their Peepsonality in 2023!"

The lineup this year will also include some returning favorites that will be available nationwide. You can check out the list below.

▪ Classic Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

▪ Peeps Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

▪ Peeps Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

▪ Peeps Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

▪ Peeps Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

▪ Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

▪ Peeps Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

▪ Peeps Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

▪ Peeps Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

▪ Peeps Marshmallow Decorated Eggs

▪ Peeps Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks

There are also some retailer exclusives for 2023. The Peeps Easter Essentials will be available only at Sam's Club, Peeps Tropical Burst Flavored Marshmallow Chicks will be available only at Target, and Peeps Delights Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Milk Chocolate will be available at both Target and Cracker Barrel.

Will you be trying the new Dr, Pepper flavored Peeps? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.