Dr Pepper Introduces New Chocolate Flavor

The 23 flavors of Dr Pepper are about to welcome a new one into the family. The soda company announced this week it's releasing Dr Pepper Fantastic Chocolate, a sweet take on the traditional soda. As with similar offerings from competitors, Fantastic Chocolate won't receive a wide release in grocery stores and big box retailers.

Instead, the drink with have a limited time offering through the soda makers new "Pepper Perks" program fans can sign up for. By signing up for the account, you can scan and keep track of all Dr Pepper-family purchases you make and eventually, you'll be able to redeem the points for your own Dr Pepper Fantastic Chocolate should a supply be available.

“Soda can’t be chocolate-flavored,” said no one at Dr Pepper. Sign up for Pepper Perks at https://t.co/2Yk5Vzs4y6 to start earning points toward this limited edition, FANtastic flavor. pic.twitter.com/GPRa8E7VZw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 15, 2021

"Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate is a celebration of fandom and marks the introduction of the new Dr Pepper 'Pepper Perks rewards program," a release distributed by the company reads. "To access the limited time offering, consumers must scan the proof of purchase QR code on Dr Pepper purchases where they'll be prompted to create a 'Pepper Perks' account. Once fans earn a qualifying amount of points, they can redeem their purchase to receive the exclusive new flavor as long as it is available. Fans can also enter for a chance to win a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship and redeem other Dr Pepper branded gear designed to enhance game day and cheer on our favorite college teams."

Soda insiders have already gotten their hands on some cans, with some comparing the flavor to chocolate-covered cherries.