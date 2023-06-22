Dunkin' Launches Summer Lineup Including the Return of Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Summer is officially here and so is Dunkin's summer lineup. Announced on Wednesday, Dunkin' has brought back the fan favorite Salted Caramel Cold Brew for the season as well as is introducing the all-new Dunkin' Wraps, as the brand says, fuel the season's adventures with a burst of flavor that is both delicious and portable. The new summer items join Dunkin's existing summer lineup launched earlier this year (you can read more about there here!)

On the beverage side of things, Salted Caramel Cold Brew is back. First appearing in Spring 2022, this offering sold out nationwide during its first appearance so this one is a welcome return. It's described by Dunkin' as follows: "With a slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew and a sweet, subtly salty caramel flavor, this summery sensation is topped with a pillowy salted caramel cold foam and finished with a burnt sugar topping. Offering an unbeatable creamy texture, the cold brew boasts a well-rounded, indulgent salted caramel flavor profile. "

"From the first sip to the very last shake, ice-cold Dunkin' tastes delicious all year round, but especially during the summer," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin'. "This year, we're bringing one of our most popular seasonal drinks, Salted Caramel Cold Brew, back to the menu and introducing our new Dunkin' Wraps for the perfect on-the-go meal."

It's joined by another returning favorite item, the Caramel Chocoholic Donut. This one initially debuted in 2018 and came back again in 2019. It features a chocolate glazed donut crowned with caramel icing and chocolate curls.

As for the wraps, there are two coming to the menu, the Chorizo & Egg Wrap and the Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap. The Chorizo & Egg Wrap is described as is a breakfast sensation that welcomes hearty chorizo to the menu. Nestled within a red pepper lavash lies a tasty combination of scrambled eggs, chorizo, vegetables, black beans, and a mildly spiced cheese sauce. The Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap is described as bringing succulent chicken into the spotlight, complemented by roasted peppers and cheese, all bundled into a lavash wrap.

The new Dunkin' summer lineup is available now.

Are you excited about the return of Dunkin's Salted Caramel Cold Brew? Will you be giving the new wraps a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!