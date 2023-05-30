Here's How to Get Free Doughnuts This Week at Dunkin'

National Donut Day is just days away, and Dunkin' is celebrating in a big way. Tuesday, the breakfast chain announced it's giving away free doughnuts for the occasion. On Friday, June 2nd, participating Dunkin' locations will give a free donut to those who want a quick little morning pick-me-up.

The one catch is that the free doughnuts only go to those who purchase a beverage of any kind. The only other rule in place for Dunkin's National Donut Day Celebration is that the free doughnuts must be one of the chain's classic variaties.

our profile pic is a donut so you won’t forget that national donut day is june 2nd and we’re giving out a free donut when you purchase a beverage — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 26, 2023

"Friends don't let friends miss out on free donuts," Dunkin' chief marketer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a statement announcing the promotion. "This June, we're rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!"

What other items are new at Dunkin'?

Dunkin' unveiled its summer menu a bit earlier this year, adding a lineup of four new items to its menu for summer. Those items include: