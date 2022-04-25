Dunkin' Teams up With Carter's for New Capsule Collection in Time for Mother's Day

✖

We're coming to the end of April and with the weather getting warmer and Easter behind us, it's time to look ahead to some of the more sentimental holidays on the calendar—those that honor moms, dads, and all the parental figures in our lives. Now, just in time for the upcoming Mother's Day holiday, Dunkin' has partnered with Carter's for a limited-edition capsule collection that pairs parenting and caffeination with style with the release of new shirts and bodysuits for parents and their minis.

Available beginning today, Dunkin' has teamed up with Carter's for this collection. It features two t-shirts for the adults—a Mama Dunkin' and Dad Dunkin' tee—as well as tees and onesies for the littles as well. There' the "Freshly Brewed Dunkin'", the "Mama's Dunkin' Date", and "Daddy's Dunkin' Date" onesies as well as a "Mama's Dunkin' Date" and Daddy's Dunkin' Date" t-shirt for littles as well. You can check out the full collection below.

(Photo: Dunkin')

The t-shirts come in sizes medium through extra-large for adults, a size 3T for toddlers, and the onesies are in sizes 6M and 12M for the babies. All of the varieties are available starting today (Monday, April 25th) on the Carter's website—just in time for Mother's Day, though you can also get ahead on the gifting game for dads with Father's Day coming up in June. The collection is limited-edition, so if you want to outfit yourself and your mini, you'll want to do so quickly as the collection is likely to sell out.

The collaboration with Carter's is just the latest for Dunkin' that goes outside of the realm of coffee. Recently, the brand teamed up with E.L.F. Cosmetics for their e.l.f. X Dunkin' makeup collection. That collection went on sale both online and at Ulta earlier this month and featured a whole beauty line inspired by morning must-haves from Dunkin'. The collection is currently still available, though some pieces have begun to sell out.

"We've long admired the genuine connection e.l.f. has forged with their community and believe it mirrors the connection we have with our Dunkin' fans," Peter Callaro, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications, Dunkin', said when that collection launched. "We're thrilled to team up with e.l.f. to bring Dunkin' devotees an exciting, new way to power their 'get-up-and-go' daily routine."

The new Dunkin' X Carter's limited-edition collection is available now at Carters.com.

What do you think? Will you be getting a matching Dunkin' outfit for you and your little? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!