The Rock Gives Firefighters New Sneakers

Just days after revealing that he and his family had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is giving back to first responders. The entertainer gave the firefighters of Ridgefield Fire Department's engine company No. 2 in New Jersey pairs of his Project Rock Under Armour sneakers as a way of saying thank you for all their hard work.

Over the weekend, Johnson shared a video on Instagram of the shoes being delivered to the firefighters.

"Glad you (bad asses) got my note - Ridgefield Fire Department," he wrote. "A very small way of us saying, THANK YOU to you guys and all our first responders across our country.

I see you and we’re grateful to you for always taking care of our families and communities. Stay safe, stay healthy. Love and respect - DJ."

According to NJ.com, the gift was in partnership with Under Armour and the First Responders Children's Foundation, a New York nonprofit that provides financial support for children and families of first responders. Jillian Crane, president of the foundation, reads a letter from Johnson.

"During these tough times you've protected our families, our loved ones and our communities," he wrote. "As a small mahalo for all that you do, from myself and Under Armour, here's my newly released Project Rock PR3s. Hopefully these will help the hardest workers in the room kick ass even more."

Last week, Johnson revealed to fans that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. He described his experience with the illness as being one of the most challenging things he's dealt with, though noted that he and his family are on the mend.

“Alright, good morning, good afternoon, or good evening, by the way. Wherever you’re at around the world right now. I wanted to give you guys a helpful update on some of the things I’ve been going through on my end for the last couple of weeks now," Johnson began. "My wife Lauren, my two baby girls, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19. I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And, for me personally as well.”

“I’ve been through some doozies in the past. I’ve gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I’ve had some challenges but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he smiled. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier.”

