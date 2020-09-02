Dwayne Johnson Confirms He and Entire Family Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

Dwayne "The Rock Johnson" has tested positive for COVID-19 along with the rest of his family. The news comes straight from the WWE legend’s mouth on Instagram. As a man that always has a bunch of irons in the fire when it comes to film and tv projects. The Brahma Bull was hoping to get back to filming a bunch of his prospective shows and movies now that Hollywood is inching back towards normalcy. Now, that will have to wait as he and his family quarantine for a while. Earlier in the year, it seemed like there was one of these stories a day, but the frequency has waned a bit. But, now one of the most popular entertainers on earth is urging fans to wear a mask and protect each other from this disease.

He wrote, "My message to all of you around the [world]. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.