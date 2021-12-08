Fans Freak Out After Dwayne Johnson Gives Away His People’s Champ Award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was honored with the People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night, but the actor stunned fans and showed just what kind of a champion he really is when he turned around and gave his award away to a surprised Make-a-Wish recipient, Shushana. The Jungle Cruise star was honored with the award on Tuesday by surprise presenter Jeff Bezos, who praised Johnson for his kindness.

“His achievements are legend. His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes,” Bezos said. “But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most? He’s kind. … You see, kindness is a choice. And what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him.”

But while Bezos presenting the award was a surprise, it’s the kindness Johnson showed in giving his award away that really stunned in the best way.

Wiping our tears away because @therock just dedicated his People's Choice Award to Shushana, a @makeawish recipient. They are OUR champions! pic.twitter.com/EAQKmj5jN1 — People's Choice Country Awards (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021

“I met her earlier. I told her how inspired I was by her story. She is a survivor. She has fought literally for her life,” Johnson said. “She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching.”

Johnson also went on to say that she represents “everything that means to be a people’s champion” and shared something he once heard from Muhammad Ali.

“Service to others is the rent you pay for the room you have here on earth.”

The giving away of the award is far from the first time Johnson has done something kind for others to recognize their work or struggles. Last year, the actor gave back to first responders by giving the firefighters of the Ridgefield Fire Department’s engine company No. 2 in New Jersey pairs of his Project Rock Under Armour sneakers as a thank you for all their hard work.

Johnson also was a big winner for the evening outside of his kindness. The actor was nominated both for Male Movie Star of 2021 and Comedy Movie Star of 2021 both for his role in Jungle Cruise and he won both.

What do you think about Johnson giving away his People’s Champ Award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.