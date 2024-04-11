Fleabag Star Andrew Scott Addresses Fans Waiting for Season 3

The "Hot Priest" actor thinks fans need to "get some fresh air" all these years later.

It has been five years since the series finale of Fleabag and while fans remain enamored of Andrew Scott's The Priest character — aka Hot Priest — the actor has an important message for fans of the series all these years later. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Scott says that fans need to "go out and get some fresh air" rather than continue their obsession with the series which ended in 2019 after two seasons.

"Go out and get some fresh air," Scott said. "Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life. It's a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside."

What is Fleabag About?

Fleabag followed the free-spirited but angry and confused young woman living in London and various aspects of her life. The second season followed a forbidden love affair between Fleabag and The Priest with the series ending on a bittersweet note as the pair end their relationship with The Priest choosing God.

Fleabag was created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who starred as Fleabag. The series was based on Waller-Bridge's one-woman show. In addition to Waller Bridge and Scott, the series also featured Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Hugh Skinner, Ben Aldridge, and more.

Andrew Scott Currently Stars in Netflix's Ripley

As for Scott, while fans may still be hoping for more Fleabag, he's moved on to Netflix's The Talented Mr. Ripley series, Ripley. Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley and is the latest adaptation of the book, after 1960's Purple Noon and 1999's The Talented Mr. Ripley. The eight-episode series is now streaming on Netflix.

"I feel like you're required to love and advocate for your characters, and your job is to go, Why? What's that? You don't play the opinions, the previous attitudes that people might have about Tom Ripley," Scott said in a previous interview. "You have to throw all those out, try not to listen to them, and go, Okay, well, I have to have the courage to create our own version and my own understanding of the character."

What is Ripley About?

In Ripley, in 1960s New York, Tom Ripley is hired by a wealthy man to convince his wayward son to return home from Italy. But Tom's introduction to Dickie Greenleaf's leisurely life abroad is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. In addition to Scott, Ripley stars Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood.

"[Multiple episodes] allowed me to be more faithful to the story, tone, and subtleties of Highsmith's work," series creator Steven Zaillian explained previously "[I] tried to approach my adaptation in a way I imagined she might herself."

Ripley is now streaming on Netflix.

What do you think about Scott's Fleabag comments? Let us know your thoughts in our comment section.