Frankie Muniz Is Going to Become a NASCAR Driver, Yes, Really

Frankie Muniz is an actor known best for some of the biggest roles of his childhood, including the beloved sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006. Muniz is still working in Hollywood, and played himself in an episode of Preacher in 2017 and voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn in 2019. Most recently, he was seen in episodes of The Rookie and New Amsterdam and is expected to appear in the upcoming Half Baked 2. However, the now 37-year-old actor has another career path in mind: NASCAR racing.

"It's with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I'm joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year," Muniz said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). "Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver." The actor-turned-racer added, "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

"Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams," he also wrote on Twitter. "Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023." You can check out his post below:

How Did Frankie Muniz Get Into Racing?

Muniz has been a fan of NASCAR for a long time, and recently told PEOPLE that he "caught the bug of wanting to be a driver" back in 2004 after he won a tournament in Long Beach, California. Muniz also participated in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race twice, playing third in 2005 and second in 2011. Muniz says he will be "putting in a hundred percent because I don't wanna look back at this opportunity and go, man, I wish I tried harder."

