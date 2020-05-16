Fred Willard Death: Fans Share Tributes to Comedy Legend

Today fans learned that beloved actor Fred Willard passed away at the age of 86. Willard's daughter shared the sad news on Twitter, and since then reactions from all over have been flowing into Twitter and all across social media. Willard's ability to make even the most mundane moment funny was on display throughout his career in a number of films, television shows, and animated projects. That said, it's hard not to immediately think of his brilliant work in the Christopher Guest series of Mockumentaries, which included films like Waiting For Guffman, A Mighty Wind, Best In Show, and For Your Consideration.

Willard's first credited acting role was as Ben in 1966's Pistols 'n' Petticoats, and he would appear in projects like Get Smart (1968), Love, American Style (1970), and Sirota's Court (1976) along with a variety of other shows and films. He would play the memorable role of Jerry Hubbard though in 1977's Fernwood Tonight, followed by a role in the TV movie Space Force in 1978.

That would be followed by memorable appearances as Hank MacDougall on Everybody Loves Raymond and Frank Dunphy in Modern Family, as well as a number of animated projects, including Scooby-Doo, G.I. Joe: Renegades, Transformers, WALL-E, Kim Possible, and more.

Funnily enough, he appeared in another show called Space Force just recently, though this one is a bit different. Willard plays the role of Fred Naird in the upcoming streaming series, which comes out later this year.

