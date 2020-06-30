Horror Prank TikTok Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Sometimes, the things we plan don't quite go the way we want them to -- and that includes pranks. What likely started out as a horror movie inspired scare prank went horribly awry and now video of the fright fail has gone viral. On Twitter, @PrinceMarcus_27 shared a TikTok video of someone dressed up as what appears to be a mashup of Halloween baddie Michael Myers and Friday the 13th's Jason Vorhees running out from the woods at some sort of moving vehicle, but what should have been a great horror gag turns into something more worrisome when the would-be killer stumbles and falls right into said vehicle. It looks like a painful fall, but people can't help but laugh -- and the tweet has quickly taken off in popularity.

The new Friday The 13th trailer looking pretty bad pic.twitter.com/qX5uBKbKLv — Black Lives Matter (@PrinceMarcus_27) June 29, 2020

In the video people in the vehicle scream when the would-be killer runs up to them and collides with the trailer, but those screams quickly turn to worry when someone realizes the guy isn't okay -- and you can hear him moaning. And while it shouldn't be humorous, people just can't help but laugh. People on Twitter have chimed in with various expressions of schadenfreude. Others shared other horror themed social media moments, and yes, there were those who expressed genuine concern for the guy whose prank didn't quite work out the way they expected. Oh, and as for the "The new Friday the 13th trailer looking pretty bad" part? That's funny, too, as it caused a bit of vintage horror confusion in the comments as you have elements of both Myers and Voorhees in the costuming, which actually makes the whole thing funnier.

While we can't condone laughing at someone else's expense, the reactions are pretty great themselves. We've collected some of our favorites for your enjoyment so read on to see how people have reacted to the viral horror fail TikTok and be sure to let us know your reaction in the comments below.