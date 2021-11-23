Frito-Lay Launches New Holiday Clothing Store

Over the next few weeks, Frito-Lay is rolling out its “Share More Joy” campaign with the help of longtime late-night host Jimmy Fallon. In addition to Fallon appearing in a set of new commercials for the snack maker—commercials that will debut on Thanksgiving during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—the company is launching special holiday-themed packaging for most of its flagship products.

Fallon appears in the ad campaign alongside his entire family—wife, Nancy, and daughterss Winnie and Frances. Despite initial hesitation putting his children in a national ad campaign, Fallo and his wife eventually opted to make it a family affair.

“I go, ‘I don’t know, man.’ Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don’t know if they’re good actors,” he told PEOPLE. “They’re not actor kids. I don’t know if they’re going to be good, this might waste everyone’s time.”

“And she was like, ‘I think you gotta, the kids are cute. If the kids are doing it, I’m going to do it too, so let’s just do it as a family,’” Fallon added. ” It turned out to be great. They were good actors. My girls got a good laugh.”

Specially marked packages of Frito-Lay products—including Cheetos, both crunchy and Flamin’ Hot, and four different kinds of Lays flavors—will include Christmas-themed packaging. All of the holiday product packaging will also benefit Toys for Tots, with Frito-Lay donating up to $500,000 for each package purchased between now and the end of the year.

Most importantly, Frito-Lay is also bringing back its Frito-Lay Holiday Shop for fans of the snack company to buy their favorite swag. Including anything from beanies to ugly sweaters to “pajamaralls,” the shop has most things you could want over the winter season. You can see the full product offering here.

To wrap everything up, Frito-Lay is also launching “Letters from Chester,” a program that will give you a Christmas letter written by the classic Cheetos’ mascot. You can get your letter here.