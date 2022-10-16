General Mills Launches Rudolph Cereal, Brings Back Fan Favorites for the Holidays

It's that time of year again. With Halloween just a few short weeks away, the end of pumpkin spice season is growing near, and the arrival of holiday treats and snacks is soon upon is. This change of food seasons is particularly good for fans of breakfast cereal and this year, General Mills is bringing back a pair of fan favorites as well as introducing a brand-new festive offering to the mix. Returning for the holiday season are Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Apple Pie Toast Crunch while new to the holiday lineup this year is Rudolph Cereal.

The new Rudolph Cereal is a hot cocoa-flavored cereal — the cereal bits are even reindeer shaped — with holiday-themed marshmallows, including those in the shapes of Rudolph's red nose, a blue elf hat, and green holiday tress. The packaging features an image of the iconic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from the beloved holiday television special. The cereal is available now at retailers nationwide.

As for the returning favorites, Apple Pie Toast Crunch made its debut last year and was an immediate fan favorite. The cereal combines the flavor of the holiday dessert classic with the crunch of cereal. It's a great breakfast option, but the brand also suggests that it makes for a delicious snack as well. Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is also making a return this year with this one bringing the taste of the classic Christmas cookie to breakfast. Both of these cereals area also available now for a limited time and all three have a suggested retail prices of $4.49 for a Family Size box.

What other holiday treats are coming out this year?

While General Mills holiday cereal offerings are exciting, they are also not the only treats available for the season. The Betty Crocker brand is also launching two new cookie kits this year, the Reese's Trees Cookie Kit and the Melted Snowman Cookie Decorating Kit. The Seasonal Cookie Kit, Cookies for Santa, is also coming back this year with all three available now for a limited time all with a suggested retail price of $4.98. Pillsbury is also bringing back their seasonal dough shapes — Turkey, Elf, and Winter Cutouts — and their rolls of seasonal holiday dough are returning as well in Holiday Sugar, Gingerbread, and Candy Cane flavors.

What holiday cereal or treat are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!