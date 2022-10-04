Kellogg's Launches First-Ever "Cooling" Elf on the Shelf Cereal

October may be the month of Halloween and all things spooky, but winter and its holidays are just around the corner and that means we're also heading into those seasonal food offerings as well. For breakfast fans, that means new cereal offerings and this year, Kellogg's has a cool one — literally. Kellogg's is launching the first-ever cereal with cooling effects to bring winter's chill to breakfast with the new Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf North Pole Snow Creme Cereal.

According to Kellogg's, the new cereal features a special, slow-release flavor ingredient that cools the mouth as you eat it — something it describes as feeling like you took a bite from a snowball, just a bit more delicious, with the cereal also described as being reminiscent of vanilla ice cream. The cereal also features frosted star pieces and mini marshmallows.

"The Elf on the Shelf and Scout Elves have joined our families and hearts as a beloved holiday tradition, igniting creativity and sparking holiday joy for the entire season," Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company said. "With this new cooling cereal, we've dreamt up one more way families can bring the wonder of the season home, this time with a cereal that's just as delicious as it is magical."

The new Elf on the Shelf Snow Creme Cereal is just one holiday season offering this year. The flavor joins Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa and Sugar Cookie cereals, Jumbo Snax and more. Cereal fans can find The Elf on the Shelf Snow Creme Cereal exclusively at Walmart starting this month with a suggested retail of $5.29 for a 12.2-ounce box. Fans can also check out the cereal and snack aisles at retailers nationwide for Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa Cereal and Sugar Cookie Cereal, both of which have a suggested retail of $4.99 for an 8.1-ounce box.

