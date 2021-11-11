General Mills Launches Ghostbusters, Galactic Lucky Charms Cereals

✖

Ghostbusters: Afterlife may be headed to theaters this summer, but you don't have to wait any longer to do a bit of "ghost" hunting prep in the form of your morning breakfast. General Mills has launched their new Ghostbusters cereal and, if you're looking for a slightly less spooky start to your day, they've also launched their new Galactic Lucky Charms cereal as well.

The new Ghostbusters cereal features fruity-flavored sweetened corn puffs with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. Fans of the Ghostbusters Cereal from the 1980s will recognize the similarities in the packages, though it doesn't look like this new version's packaging glows in the dark.

As for the Galactic Lucky Charms, this cereal offers an out-of-this-world twist on the beloved favorite Lucky Charms cereal. As described by General Mills, Lucky is going to space and he has uncovered three new magic charms with special powers -- two planet charms that have the power to duplicate and a new rocket charm that has the power to race through space.

General Mills revealed both new cereals, along with a few other new cereal offerings including Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch and Apple Cinnamon Chex, in a post to Twitter on Monday.

Both the Ghostbusters cereal and Galactic Lucky Charms will be available starting early-to-mid April for a limited time. Ghostbusters comes in two sizes, Family Size for $3.99 and Mid-Size for $2.50, Lucky Charms Galactic comes in Family Size for $4.99, and Mid-Size for $3.99.

