General Mills and Got Milk? Team Up for Limited Edition Milk Mustache Cereal Boxes

Hot off the heels of announcing over a dozen new cereal products, General Mills is starting the new year off with a bang. The cereal maker announced Tuesday morning it's partnering with the got milk? campaign to launch a line of special edition cereal boxes featuring the brand's most iconic characters with milk mustaches.

Launched by an advertising agency in 1993, you've seen got milk? ads plastered in magazines, comics, and other print materials — now they're coming to the boxes of staple cereals like Trix, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Honey Nut Cheerios.

“We believe in the power of cereal and milk to be an easy, affordable and delicious way to deliver the nutrients people need with the taste they love,” General Mills Senior Nutrition Manager Amy Cohn said in a statement Tuesday. “And for kids who eat cereal, 53 percent of their daily milk consumption comes from pouring cereal and milk together. So, while General Mills cereal and milk have been a perfect pairing for a long time, we’re thrilled to officially come together to share this important message through our iconic characters.”

According to the brand, the initiative is meant to boost awareness of the campaign and encourage milk consumption. Each of the "limited" boxes will even include digital coupons on the back that will allow a $2 rebate when two gallons of milk and two boxes of cereal are purchased.

“Now more than ever, families are looking for quick and affordable ways to get the nutrition they need,” MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani added. “A bowl of cereal and milk is always a winning combination and an easy way for parents to feel confident that their kids are starting the day off right. Our goal with this campaign is to provide inspiration and tools that are accessible to all parents to help make breakfast fun and nutritious. We think breakfast is the perfect time to make sure families Got Milk? in the year ahead and beyond.”

The boxes should be available at most national retailers immediately.