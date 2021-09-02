Goldfish Goes 90s With New Jalapeno Popper Crackers and JNCO Jeans Partnership

✖

Nostalgia is having a huge moment. Everything from food to entertainment and beyond is throwing it back and now Goldfish crackers are getting in on the 90s nostalgia as part of the launch of their new, limited-edition flavor. On Thursday, Goldfish announced their new flavor, Jalapeño Popper, as well as a partnership with iconic 90s denim brand JNCO. Goldfish has teamed up with JNCO to create limited-edition Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jeans for the ultimate 90s snacking experience.

The new Jalapeño Popper Goldfish offer snack fans a bold, cheesy taste with just a slight kick of heat, perfect for snacking on by the handful. They are available now at major retailers with a suggested retail price of $2.69 per 6.6oz bag. As for the JNCO jeans, that's where the ultimate snacking experience comes into play. The limited-edition Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jean features a fun jalapeño design on the pocket and it's a pocket that's perfect for a bag of the Jalapeño Popper Goldfish. The large pockets of the iconic wide-legged JNCO jeans are a perfect fit for a bag of the snacks. You can check them out for yourself in the photo below.

(Photo: Goldfish, JNCO)

“90s nostalgia is on the rise, and when deciding on our next flavor, we immediately thought of our favorite snack from the era: Jalapeño Poppers,” said Danielle Brown, Vice President of Marketing, Campbell Snacks. “In bringing this iconic flavor to life, nothing put a smile on our faces like creating the ultimate 90s combo of a pair of JNCO jeans with a bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish peeking out of each pocket.”

Fans looking to enjoy some nostalgia with their Jalapeño Popper Goldfish can get their own limited-edition Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jeans by going to the JNCO website here. Each pair of Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jeans will come with a bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish to enjoy -- while wearing the snack pants, of course.

“JNCO is about celebrating individuality and embracing art, culture, and creativity. When our friends at Goldfish presented an idea to celebrate the 90s together, we were thrilled to combine JNCO’s iconic wide leg style and this nostalgic Goldfish flavor in such an exciting way."

New, limited-edition Jalapeño Popper Goldfish crackers are now available at retailers nationwide.

What do you think of the limited-edition Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jeans? Will you be trying the new Jalapeño Popper Goldfish crackers? Let us know in the comment section!