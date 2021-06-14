iCarly Paramount+ 3 Day Teaser Promises More Adult Version With Nostalgia

✖

The highly-anticipated revival of iCarly is set to arrive later this week, bringing a whole new era of the beloved Nickelodeon series to Paramount+. The new batch of episodes have caught the attention of many fans of the original run, especially as trailers have indicated that it will be taking a more age-appropriate perspective to the now-older characters. A newly-released teaser for the series really hammers that point home, hinting that the series will be just the right blend of nostalgia and a modern sensibility.

The iCarly revival will see the return of Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay, Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay, and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson. New cast members include Laci Mosley as Harper Raines, Carly's new friend and roommate, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent Benson, Freddie's social media-obsessed step-daughter.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said previously in a press release when the series was first announced. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

While not every cast member from the original series is expected to make a jump to the Paramount+ revival — namely, Jennette McCurdy's Sam Puckett — Cosgrove recently told ComicBook.com that those absences will be addressed in a meaningful way throughout the season.

"Yeah, we definitely address Sam in the pilot, and in multiple episodes, so you'll definitely be seeing that," Cosgrove revealed. "And in real life we all really wanted Jennette to be part of the show, but she's just doing other things right now, so you'll get to see on Paramount+ on June 17th."

The first three episodes of the iCarly revival will debut on Thursday, June 17th, on Paramount+. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

