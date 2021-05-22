Goldfish and Frank's RedHot Are Giving Away NFTs

✖

Everyone is getting in on NFTs (non-fungible tokens) it seems and now another snack food is entering the digital fray. Goldfish and Frank's RedHot, which recently announced their first-ever collaboration on a spicy version of the classic Goldfish cracker, are giving away three NFTs now through June 4 via their Instagram page, @GoldfishSmiles.

"Our new Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers may go fast, but we wanted to give fans something that can live on forever," Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell Snacks said in a statement. "While our crackers are limited edition, we knew we had to capture the essence of our fun partnership that extended beyond the flavor and craft it into the collectible piece of art that it is."

Goldfish isn't the only snack that's gotten in on the NFT trend. Taco Bell released five different NFTs ("NFTacoBells") earlier this year while Pringles offered up a limited-edition "flavor" called CryptoCrisp. Most recently, Dunkaroos offered up 10 "New Frosting Tokens" for auction in the form of 90s inspired artwork. The Goldfish and Frank's RedHot NFT differs a bit from these other releases in that there is no sale involved. These NFTs will be given away to lucky winners for free. Each week, @GoldfishSmiles will share a chance for fans to win a one-of-a-kind Goldfish® Frank's RedHot NFT on Instagram. Goldfish will randomly select a winner each week and send them a DM with instructions on how to redeem the NFT.

NFTs have exploded in popularity -- everything from food to art to even memes, videos, and other entertainment have gotten in on the trend -- but they do remain controversial. Digital certificates of authenticity that prove the copy of the image or video they're attached to is the creator-sold and authentic "original", NFTs are seen by many artists and creators as a way to maintain the integrity of ownership of their work as well as make considerably more money off of their digital creations while critics note the environmental threats NFTs pose due to the considerable amount of energy required to power the servers that run the "system" as it were.

As for the Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers, even those who don't win one of the NFTs can still enjoy the spicy, limited-edition snack. The crackers are available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 6.6oz bag.

"We learned that adults are big fans of Goldfish and it's an appetite we've never fully satisfied," Lukin said in a statement when the collaboration was announced. "'Hot' is the #1 most requested Goldfish flavor across social, so we wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank's that fans will love."

What do you think about the Goldfish Frank's RedHot NFT giveaway? Let us know in the comment section.