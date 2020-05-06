X Æ A-12: Grimes Explains Choice Behind Bizarre Name

✖

Tuesday afternoon, singer-songwriter Grimes revealed the name of the child she welcomed into the world on May 4th. Calling the baby boy X Æ A-12, the internet instantly started talking about the unique choice. The trending topic became so widespread, Grimes has returned to social media to explain the choice she and her partner Elon Musk made when naming the child. As she puts it, it's an amalgamation of a few topics she and Musk enjoy — if you can say that

"X," the letter people use as the unknown, or as Grimes puts it, the unknown variable. While most took their time trying to pronounce Æ, Grimes suggests it's "her elven spelling" of Ai — which can then, in turn, be interpreted to love and/or an abbreviation for Artificial Intelligence. For the record, Æ is pronounced as "Ash." Then, the A-12 part has a few meanings, according to the new mother. First and foremost, it represents the couple's favorite aircraft, the Lockheed A-12. Built for the Central Intelligence Agency, the A-12 wasn't built with any weapons or defense mechanisms; rather, it simply served as a reconnaissance device.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

But even then, Grimes suggests the A could also stand for "Archangel," one of her favorite songs. So even after the explanation, the name apparently remains open to interpretation. Will the child simply be called Ash? Or will the kid actually go by X Ash A-12? Also, Musk shared this picture of the child, photoshopped with only the finest face tattoos.

Do you have any prevailing theories on the name? If so, drop your thoughts in the comments section..

