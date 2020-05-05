X Æ A-12: Elon Musk And Grimes' Baby's Name Has The Internet Flipping Out

Congratulations are in order, as Tesla's Elon Musk and musician Grimes have welcomed a new baby boy into the world. Many on social media have taken to congratulating the couple on their new addition, though perhaps, even more, can't stop discussing the baby's name, which is the latest example of Musk setting the internet ablaze. When a fan asked for a photo of Musk with his new baby boy, he obliged, and then followed-up later with the reveal of the boy's name, which he said was X Æ A-12. That's not a typo either, though he very much might have been responding in jest or in code. We say code because one fan responded with a possible pronunciation of the name, and Musk liked that tweet, so it could be the proper way to say it (via The Independent). Either way, the internet can't stop talking about it, and we've included some of our favorite reactions to the name.

As for the proper pronunciation, @flcnhvy offered up this translation, X Ash Archangel. The first part is based on the Scandinavian alphabet, which in this case would make the first part pronounced Ash. The second part is referring to a Lockheed A-12, which has the codename of Archangel. That makes it X Ash Archangel, which is still not a typical name mind you, but at least we can pronounce it.

Musk hasn't commented as much on the pregnancy, but Grimes has spoken about it a few times on Instagram, including this post during her third trimester.

"Beautiful art by my favourite @3eyestakahashi _this piece makes me emotional haha 🤍🤍 . We’re working on a Japanese based t shirt collab made out of recycled bottles 🌒 and more ideas 🤍

Is everyone ok? Anyone else in their third trimester, getting ready to go to the hospital in this mess? Definitely a crazy time to be trying to have a baby haha 😯 Hope everyone’s ok, let’s help each other 🐖🍓🐖🍓🐖🍓🐖🍓 . I hope pigs eat strawberries cuz that sounds BEYOND delightful 🐷💖💕✨"

