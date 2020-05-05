X Æ A-12: Elon Musk And Grimes' Baby's Name Has The Internet Flipping Out
Congratulations are in order, as Tesla's Elon Musk and musician Grimes have welcomed a new baby boy into the world. Many on social media have taken to congratulating the couple on their new addition, though perhaps, even more, can't stop discussing the baby's name, which is the latest example of Musk setting the internet ablaze. When a fan asked for a photo of Musk with his new baby boy, he obliged, and then followed-up later with the reveal of the boy's name, which he said was X Æ A-12. That's not a typo either, though he very much might have been responding in jest or in code. We say code because one fan responded with a possible pronunciation of the name, and Musk liked that tweet, so it could be the proper way to say it (via The Independent). Either way, the internet can't stop talking about it, and we've included some of our favorite reactions to the name.
As for the proper pronunciation, @flcnhvy offered up this translation, X Ash Archangel. The first part is based on the Scandinavian alphabet, which in this case would make the first part pronounced Ash. The second part is referring to a Lockheed A-12, which has the codename of Archangel. That makes it X Ash Archangel, which is still not a typical name mind you, but at least we can pronounce it.
Musk hasn't commented as much on the pregnancy, but Grimes has spoken about it a few times on Instagram, including this post during her third trimester.
May 5, 2020
Beautiful art by my favourite @3eyestakahashi _this piece makes me emotional haha 🤍🤍 . We’re working on a Japanese based t shirt collab made out of recycled bottles 🌒 and more ideas 🤍 Is everyone ok? Anyone else in their third trimester, getting ready to go to the hospital in this mess? Definitely a crazy time to be trying to have a baby haha 😯 Hope everyone’s ok, let’s help each other 🐖🍓🐖🍓🐖🍓🐖🍓 . I hope pigs eat strawberries cuz that sounds BEYOND delightful 🐷💖💕✨
You can check out some of the best reactions to the name starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think of the name in the comments!
Perfect GIF
Sometimes you just have to laugh.
PLEASE tell me that Grimes and Elon Musk did not just name their child X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/McN1nvbI6k— kez (@k3rryH35) May 5, 2020
Fruit
Some things can be hard to pronounce correctly, but at least you have a shot at getting it right. This name does not afford that same opportunity.
At least I can pronounce most fruit! I have no idea how to say X Æ A-12— Ben Ace (@AceOfBens) May 5, 2020
Today Is A Day
If you couple this with the recent news that Nicholas Cage is going to play Joe Exotic, well, it's a lot to process.
Between Nic Cage playing Joe Exotic and the Musk/Grimes baby being named X Æ A-12 how am I supposed to function today???— marmarmarmar (@markedlymaryssa) May 5, 2020
The Aliens Know How
For others, it doesn't matter if we can pronounce it, because the Aliens can, and that's what matters.
Idk why people are going crazy over Grimes’ baby’s name X Æ A-12... the aliens can pronounce it because that baby isn’t going to be raised here on Earth.— Sebastian Tribbie (@YouveGotNoMale) May 5, 2020
Breaking
If you want to see what the child is really capable of, just watch this clip.
BREAKING: grimes’ baby X Æ A-12 just destroyed all her dad’s teslas with her mind pic.twitter.com/0olZi20VnG— kwilight (@kyle4prezident) May 5, 2020
A Guide
If you're looking to find a guide to pronounce the name, AOL has you covered.
for those of u asking how X Æ A-12 is pronounced, it’s pic.twitter.com/o8u4RQINH9— 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕫 (@MrMichaelSwartz) May 5, 2020
Good luck on ever putting the child in time out...
elon musk: *ready to put the child on time-out*— • ⎊ mary⁷ • #SPIT_IT_OUT | D-2🏳️🌈✨🌙🔮 (@lilqueenm) May 5, 2020
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/E6LbQRuc57
