Guy Fieri Beats Bill Murray in Nacho Cook-Off for Charity

It's hard to take down the Mayor of Flavortown — Bill Murray learned that the hard way. In the Nacho Average Showdown Friday afternoon, Guy Fieri and his son Hunter bested the Ghostbusters alumnus and his son Homer, a professional chef in New York. The Fieri'ss winning dish consisted of a stack of tostadas jam-packed with macaroni and cheese and chicken nuggets breaded with Tostito crumbs (they were a sponsor), with everything getting doused in green chile queso.

The Murrays, on the other hand, went the Michelin star route. Using tortilla chips as a base, Homer's dish — his father was along for the ride, let's be honest — featured beer-braised chicken, crema, radishes, and a jalapeno. The Murray's secret ingredient — get this — was broccamole, a different take on guacamole where broccoli is used instead of avocados.

The judges for the competition — which was held entirely virtually, mind you — included actor Terry Crews, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, and long-time Food Network host Carla Hall. Crews and Hall both voted for the Fieris while O'Neal went the Murray route, criticizing Guy and Hunter for using a tostado tower instead of regular tortilla chips.

The Showdown took place to help raise money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, an organization established to help those impacted by coronavirus-related layoffs. To date, the group has helped out over 40,000 restaurant workers that have been left without jobs.

"My entire career has been in the restaurant business," Fieri said in a statement first announcing the event. "From bussing tables to flambe captain to dishwasher to chef... I have done it all. I've also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who've dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you've ever met... the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most... right now."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.