Guy Fieri Has Raised $20 Million for People in Need and the Internet Loves It

One of the first industries hit by the coronavirus shutdown was the food industry and celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri has stepped up in a big way. Friday afternoon, news surfaced that Fieri has led efforts to raise funds for those restaurant workers impacted by layoffs and furloughs in the wake of shutdowns. Fieri then appeared on an episode of TMZ Live, where he revealed the funds raised as a part of the movement total over $20 million.

Two months after the shutdowns began, the Mayor of Flavortown has made a huge impact on those affected and the internet is loving it. Shortly after Fieri's news surfaced Friday, the personality began trending on Twitter, where he remains one of the site's top trends as of this writing.

Fieri helped to put together the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund as a part of recovery efforts on behalf of the National Restaurant Association. To date, the fund has awarded over 40,000 grants to those restaurant workers facing hardship due to being out of work. Should you care to donate to the cause — or if you're a worker impacted by the pandemic — you can donate or apply for a grant here.

See what Fieri fans are saying about the chef's hard work and generosity below:

Cover photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images