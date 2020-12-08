You Can Now Get Guy Fieri's Signature Dish Delivered to Your Doorstep

✖

Diners, drive-ins, and delivery straight to your door. Celebrity chef and pulp culture phenomenon Guy Fieri announced Tuesday afternoon that you're now able to get his signature dish — Trash Can Nachos — delivered straight to your door. In a series of tweets posted to both his personal and Flavortown accounts, Fieri announced he's partnering with Goldbelly to deliver the nachos right to your stoop.

The meal kit and delivery service currently has the "Trash Can" nachos in three flavors — a regular, meatless version, a version with BBQ pulled pork, and another with brisket. All three packages come with tortilla chips, cheese, Fieri's signature BBQ sauce, black beans, pico, jalapenos, sour cream, and pickled red onions.

Citizens of @flavortown, today is the day you’ve been waitin’ for! Startin’ today, @goldbelly I are gonna be bringin’ my signature, real deal Trash Can Nachos nationwide…the complete kit, right to your doorstep. Click the link & check em out: https://t.co/ihUgTnNBQp pic.twitter.com/Cxzq7Hmfdj — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 8, 2020

Goldbelly's full description of the snacks can be found below.

"Ladies and gentlemen, The Mayor of Flavortown has entered the building! The man, the myth, the legend: Guy Fieri. The world-famous host of Food Network’s insanely popular “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” has traveled the country, searching far and wide for its most insanely delicious eats, so you know that when he sets out to create his own ultimate comfort food he’s going to knock it out of the park. And folks, his signature Trash Can Nachos are a grand slam. This towering stack of deliciousness starts (of course) with crispy tortilla chips and cheddar. But what do you get when you pile on Guy’s Super Melty Cheese Sauce, Guy’s Signature BBQ Sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro, and pickled red onions? A pile of nachos that’s completely off the chain, is what!"

Cover photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images