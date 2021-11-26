Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne (aka Scarlett Hefner) is expecting twins with her husband, businessman-turned-political candidate, Cooper Hefner (30). The twins will be the second set of children for Byrne and Hefner, who have a 15-month-old daughter named Betsy Rose (after Hefner’s late grandmother), born in August of last year. Scarlett Byrne (31) is best known for playing Slytherin House member, Pansy Parkinson, in the later Harry Potter movies; her screen credits also include the cable sci-fi series Falling Skies, the hit YA horror series The Vampire Diaries and Marvel’s Runaways TV series on Hulu.

In an Instagram post, Scarlett Hefner stated the following: “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving 🧡”.

Cooper Hefner (the son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner) also posted a statement to Instagram, saying: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

Hefner worked for Playboy Enterprises since his college years, before expanding into other millennial-focused content ventures through his Hop media company. His return to Playboy in the late 2010s evolved into him launching Hefner Media Corporation – but a twist came when Hefner instead enlisted in the United States Air Force in late 2019, having been a member of the military reserve in California. Hefner is also a teacher at Chapman University in California, and as of July 2020, he’s making a run for the California Senate in 2022, on the Democratic ticket.

Scarlette Byrne and Cooper Hefner became engaged in 2015, announcing publicly in 2019 that they had been married.

The cast of Harry Potter are going to reunite for an HBO Max special, in honor of the franchise’s 20th anniversary. The retrospective will be premiere as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, on HBO Max. It will also debut on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 before the debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and will roll out globally with more details to come. Announced cast and crew members include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, among others.

