Hershey's Monster-Themed Candies Have Us Counting Down the Days Until Halloween

It may only be July and 2020 may feel like it's lasted forever, but it will be October before you know it. That means Halloween is pretty much right around the corner and we're already starting to get a look at what sweet treats will be hitting store shelves for the holiday -- and Hershey's lineup this year is no trick! Hershey's is offering four new chocolates for the fall holiday, offering up spooky takes on some of their beloved classics now with a monster twist: Kit Kat Witch's Brew, Reese's Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses, and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs.

First up is Kit Kat Witch's Brew and don't let the bright green color of the candy fool you. It isn't just a cosmetic shift as the spooky-hued coating is a marshmallow cream flavor that is said to have a flavor profile similar to white chocolate. The candy treat also matches its packaging with that green cream, as the special holiday flavor comes in a purple and green package complete with a spooky witch checking out the candy for herself.

(Photo: Hershey's)

If the marshmallow flavor of the Kit Kat Witch's Brew isn't quite your thing, but you aren't a big regular chocolate fan, there's the Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs. The treat features the fan-favorite Hershey's candy bar in mini size imprinted with a fun vampire fang design that, if you bite just right, leaves you with some literally sweet faux fangs that are perfect for selfies to share with friends just in case we're all still social distancing for Halloween.

(Photo: Hershey's)

If classic chocolate is more your thing, then there's Hershey's Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses. The candies come wrapped in a fun, purple foil with red bats on them, but these aren't your normal Hershey's Kisses. They have a strawberry creme filling.

(Photo: Hershey's)

And lastly, the Reese's Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups deliver on the classic, beloved Peanut Butter Cup flavor, just with a festive twist as the bottom layer of chocolate is a spooky green.

(Photo: Hershey's)

Of course, while these four candy offerings are pretty exciting, they won't be the only treats Halloween fans can indulge in. Hershey's is also bringing back a variety of favorites, including Reese's Pumpkins, the mini Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats, Hershey's Glow-In-The-Dark minis and more and, as is the case with holiday candies, all varieties will be available for a limited time only and are expected to start hitting store shelves soon.

