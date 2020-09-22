Kit Kat Launches Exclusive Flavor Club

✖

When it comes to candy with lots of varieties and intriguing flavor options, there are few candy bars that can top Kit Kat. Depending where you are in the world, candy fans can find the bar in a flavors that cross a wide range of categories such as Pumpkin Pie, Lemon Crisp, Birthday Cake, and Mint + Dark Chocolate just to name a few and now Kit Kat fans have a chance for a whole new way to enjoy the beloved treat. Hershey's is launching the Kit Kat Flavor Club, offering fans perks and treats all related to Kit Kat.

The Kit Kat Flavor club is positioned as an "exclusive insider club" that will give very limited number of fans access to the brand's latest innovations. If chosen for the Club, fans will be sent three kits --- one in fall 2020, one in spring 2021 and one in late spring 2021 -- that will include custom Kit Kat member swag as well as in-development Kit Kat products. The first box is will feature highly anticipated Kit Kat Duos flavor mocha + chocolate before it goes on sale in November.

"We listened to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our recent KIT KAT flavor launches," said Amy Minderman, director KIT KAT Brand. "It is important for us to hear feedback from our fans, so that we can continue to create flavors they love, so we are thrilled to introduce the Kit Kat Flavor Club!"

If this sounds exciting, there are a few things you need to know before you get too hyped. As was noted above, the Kit Kat Flavor Club is an exclusive "membership" -- it will be limited to 200 Kit Kat fans. Those fans will be chosen at random through the Kit Kat Flavor Club Sweepstakes. Customers can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a spot in the Flavor Club by going to www.kitkatflavorclub.com and filling out the entry form. Entries will close on September 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If chosen, Flavor Club members will not only receive the coveted deliveries but will have the opportunity to share feedback with the brand team over the course of the one-year program -- feedback that could potentially influence future Kit Kat flavor innovations.

What do you think? Will you be trying to get membership in the Kit Kat Flavor Club? Let us know in the comments.