After welcoming their first child, son Dakota Song Culkin, in April, Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin and The Suite Life‘s Brenda Song are now engaged to be married, according to a new report. The pair have been dating for four years, since meeting on the set of Changeland in Thailand. The engagement is speculative at this point, based on paparazzi photos of Song sporting a large diamond ring on her ring finger while out shopping. Song was previously engaged to musician Trace Cyrus, while Culkin was married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998 until 2002.

Culkin, who was a tabloid favorite in his youth but has since cleaned up his image and become an internet favorite, has been enthusiastic — and graphic — when discussing his relationship with Song, telling Esquire in 2021 that the pair wanted to start a family and “practice a lot.”

“We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” Culkin told the magazine. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Around the same time, he made similar comments to Joe Rogan, saying that he wanted “a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house,” referencing the child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Like Ono, Song is Asian-American.

Culkin became a household name as a child with roles in Home Alone, The Good Son, and My Girl. In the years since, he has leaned more into indie fare, although he has been willing to embrace the pop culture status of his Home Alone role from time to time. In 2018, Culkin appeared in a much-publicized ad campaign for Google, in which an adult Kevin uses smart devices to set all of the traps that in 1990 he would have had to do manually.

Song is next set to appear in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for Disney+, a revival of the early 2000s series The Proud Family. Whereas Culkin mostly stays behind the scenes these days, and takes the occasional role onscreen, Song is a staple on TV, appearing in series like Superstore, Amphibia, and Dollface.

h/t People