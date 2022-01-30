Hormel Is Giving Away a 15 Gallon Chili Cheese Keg for the Super Bowl

We’re just a few weeks away from the biggest Sunday in sports, the Super Bowl, and that means it’s almost time for big game snacks. Now, the folks at Hormel have come up with a wild innovation that dispenses 15 gallons of hot Hormel Chili Cheese dip. This week, Hormel unveiled the first-ever Hormel Chili Cheese Keg and they’re giving fans a chance to win it for themselves.

The Hormel Chili Cheese keg is described as being designed and fabricated to provide 15 gallons of hot Hormel Chili Cheese dip directly from the tap for people to enjoy during the big game. It features a proprietary adjustable internal heating element, a tap handle in the shape of the iconic Hormel Chili can, and a chili-cheese pump that ensures optimal pumping. And this isn’t just a one-and-done device, either. Using a specially engineered internal cauldron, the keg can also be refilled for later use. When filled to capacity, the keg provides nearly three hundred 4 oz. servings of Hormel Chili Cheese.

That’s a lot of servings and one lucky fan will get to make the keg a part of their Super Bowl festivities. Now through February 6th, fans can go to HormelChiliCheeseKeg.com and enter to win the keg which will be hand delivered to their home on February 13th.

“We know fans want to snack big when they watch the most important football game of the year, but they also want to add some excitement to their usual options,” Corrine Hjelmen, Hormel Chili brand manager said. “We thought what better way to show our fans how Hormel Chili can pour on the excitement than by creating a never-before attempted innovation—the Hormel Chili Cheese Keg—that would become the life of their Big Game party.”

