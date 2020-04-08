Hugh Jackman Reveals How He’s Training From Home In New York City

Celebrities around the world are on lockdown like the rest of us due to quarantine to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, so they’re having to keep themselves entertained and in shape. Professional tennis player Roger Federer took to Twitter to post how he’s staying in shape and offer some tennis tips to those interested, later asking for a reply from others like Tom Brady, Trevor Noah, Bill Gates, and even Hugh Jackman, about what they’ve been doing. Jackman posted his own video, revealing he’s walking up and down the stairs of his building to stay in shape.

“Unfortunately, don’t have tennis courts at our place in New York City but we have something you guys don’t have, which is… a lot of this,” an out of breath Jackman said, revealing a slew of stairs in front of him. “Fifteen floors baby.”

This isn’t Jackman’s first post about the pandemic. The actor previously shared his gratitude for the first responders in New York City and also posted a video online serenading his fans with the song “You Will Be Found” from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Before performing he added, “I think the words are pertinent for now, and always actually.” Watch the full video of the performance here. Jackman also came under fire for his hand washing video in which people accused him of wasting water. However, he redid the video, which you can watch here.

