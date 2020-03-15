Hugh Jackman Posts Another Hand Washing Video After Being Criticized by Fans for Wasting Water

Hugh Jackman got into some hot water with fans over his coronavirus hand washing video and he decided to have another crack at it. The Wolverine actor decided to post his clip to Twitter and turn the water off this time. Earlier in the week, he posted a 20-second version with the water running and people went hard in the comments. People are on edge right now and that can bubble up in strange ways. The 51-year-old wanted to make sure he wasn’t stepping on anybody’s toes.

Jackman wrote on Twitter, “Take #2. You’re all absolutely right. Turn off the tap whilst washing your hands. Smart, healthy practices for you ... and the planet. #WashYourHands #SaveWater #world #HealthyLife”

Earlier this year, the fan-favorite actor talked about how much the three year anniversary of Logan on social media. “3 years ago, on this day, LOGAN was released,” Jackman wrote. “Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime!”

Take #2. You’re all absolutely right. Turn off the tap whilst washing your hands. Smart, healthy practices for you ... and the planet.

🧼 🖐 🤚 🗺 #WashYourHands #SaveWater #world #HealthyLife pic.twitter.com/bygir5xjRN — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 15, 2020

"I was told that things weren't really working out as they hoped,” the Logan star said last year.”I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie - the biggest of my career. I was angry, I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person. She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally she just said, 'Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself. You are worrying way too much about what everything else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct... you've got this.' To me that was love. Someone that believes in you when you don't fully believe in yourself."

Jackman played Wolverine in nine X-Men movies. He began with the original X-Men trilogy of X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). He then starred in the first X-Men solo movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). He had a cameo appearance in X-Men: First Class (2011) and starred in a second solo film, The Wolverine (2013). He returned to lead X-Men: Days of Future Past and had a small role in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) before ending his run with Logan (2017).

