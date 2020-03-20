Hugh Jackman Sings “You Will Be Found” To Offer Encouragement During Coronavirus Pandemic

As the entertainment industry has basically come to a screeching halt due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many celebrities and musicians have found themselves offering the world entertainment from their own homes. While the stars of Shaun of the Dead recreated a scene from the film to encourage fans to stay home and “wait for all this to blow over,” Hugh Jackman had a different idea. The Oscar nominee posted a video online serenading his fans with the song “You Will Be Found” from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Before performing he added, “I think the words are pertinent for now, and always actually.” Watch the full video of th performance below.

A similar celebrity musical message arrived earlier this week when Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and a horde of her famous friends sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” from their individual homes. Joining Gadot in the video was here Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, plus Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Chris O’Dowd, Dawn O’Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph.

In addition today brought the news of the #SaveWithStories initiative which is “offering stories on Instagram and Facebook to provide fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.”Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner started the movement and have further enlisted Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ellen DeGeneres, Weird Al, Beanie Feldstein, and more. You can check out all of their videos on Instagram here. You can also learn more about Save The Children here.

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a “pandemic” last week, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 16,556 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and over 8700 deaths around the globe. In the United States there have been over 15,000 confirmed cases with 201 deaths as of this writing.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.