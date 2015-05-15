Hugh Keays-Byrne, Immortan Joe In Mad Max: Fury Road, Dies At 73

Hugh Keays-Byrne, the actor modern fans best remember as "Immortan Joe" in Mad Max: Fury Road has died at the age of 73. Keays-Byrne was beloved Australian character actor and director, who also played the role of Toecutter in the original Mad Max movie. Byrne's collaboration with Mad Max franchise director George Miller also included the actor being cast in Miller's infamous Justice League: Mortal movie as Martian Manhunter, though that project ultimately stalled while in the development stages. All the same, Hugh Keays-Byrne leaves behind a legacy of notable film and TV roles alongside the aforementioned Mad Max and Justice League projects, and will be sorely missed.

Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan shared news of Hugh Keays-Byrne's passing with fans:

Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73. I'm continually floored that he played Toecutter, the central antagonist of 1979's MAD MAX *and* Immortan Joe, the central antagonist 2015's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Thanks for all the entertainment, sir.

By all accounts, Hugh Keays-Byrne, who trained at the Royal Shakespeare Company, was an absolutely wonderful human who fought very hard for environmental and humanitarian issues. This photo of him from earlier this year says it all. You will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.