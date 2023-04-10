Jake Gyllenhaal to Star on Hot Ones This Week

Jake Gyllenhaal may have taken on Spider-Man as Quentin Beck/Mysterio, but now he's taking on a different sort of heat. On Monday, the official Twitter account for First We Feast announced that Gyllenhaal will be appearing on this week's episode of Hot Ones. The episode, which is the Season 20 finale of the series, will debut on First We Feast's YouTube page on Thursday, April 13th at 11am ET. Gyllenhaal is the latest actor to take on the Wings of Death in a season that included stars such as Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Bob Odenkirk, and fellow Marvel star Florence Pugh.

What films does Jake Gyllenhaal have coming up?

Gyllenhaal will next be seen in Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, which is scheduled to open in theaters on April 21st. In the film, Gyllenhaal plays U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley who recruits a man named Ahmed (Dar Salim) to interpret with local Afghans during a mission in Afghanistan. After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. The film also stars Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Emily Beecham, Jonny Lee Miller, and more.

Gyllenhaal is also starring in the upcoming Road House remake. In that film, an ex-UFC middleweight fighter ends up working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem. Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) is signed on to direct Road House, which will also feature Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), and Bob Menery (Full Send Podcast).

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy," Liman said in a statement. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

"'Road House' is a homerun for us," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added. "Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

