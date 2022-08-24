Road House: Agents of SHIELD Alum and More Join Jake Gyllenhaal's Reboot

This month, it was confirmed that Jake Gyllenhaal will be starring in a Road House "reimagining" for Prime Video. Production for the reboot is officially underway, and new reports of the cast continue to pour in. The original Road House came out in 1989 and starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who is hired to whip a rowdy bar into shape. In the new version, Gyllenhaal will be playing a former UFC fighter and actual UFC champion Conor McGregor will be joining the film. Today, Deadline shared a new list of Road House cast members, including Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Agents of SHIELD), Kevin Carroll (Showtime's Let the Right One In), and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.).

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) is signed on to direct Road House, which will also feature Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), and Bob Menery (Full Send Podcast).

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy," Liman said in a statement. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

"'Road House' is a homerun for us," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added. "Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry (Doc Savage) wrote the script for the new Road House. Joel Silver, whose credits include the original Road House as well as Lethal Weapon and Predator, is producing via his Silver Pictures. JJ Hook (6 Underground, The Lost City), Alison Winter (The Wall, Chaos Walking), and Aaron Auch (Orphan, The Losers) are also executive producers.

Are you excited about the new Road House? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

No release date has been announced for Amazon's Road House. Stay tuned for updates.