Jason Momoa, Aquaman and Possible Lobo Star, Didn't Tell DC About His New Head Tattoo

Jason Momoa seems to be taking on a bigger and better in Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Universe franchise – and he definitely didn't want to spoil a good thing by making executives nervous about his new head tattoo. Simple solution? He just didn't tell them.

In a new interview for his new Netflix film Slumberland, Jason Momoa told Jimmy Kimmel about the tattoo on the left rear side of his head and its cultural significance. The new tattoo design Momoa went with (best described as a patterned flurry of arrowheads) "represents protection for my family... an 'ige" so they're the spears and I got it done the traditional way, so you get it tapped."

Indeed, the picture the Aquaman star showed sees him held down by a group of men as the ink design is literally tapped into his skin using a small tool over the course of two-and-a-half hours. Momoa admitted "It's extremely painful... I definitely met my ancestors."

(Photo: Jimmy Kimmel live)

As for what the powers that be at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC thought? Momoa joking simulated a faux call he made, in which he said to executives "'You know I don't ask for permission, so you're not gonna like this...'"

On a more serious note, Momoa revealed that "No..." he definitely didn't ask for clearance before he got the head tattoo, and is definitely not yet sure of the full ramifications of the decisions, career-wise:

"I haven't heard from them, yet" Momoa admitted. "I think it's gonna go well. Aquaman 2 is in the can. It's gonna be good."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is indeed completed and in extensive post-production for release next December. Beyond that, there is growing evidence that the new DC Studios head James Gunn could be working with Jason Momoa on a Lobo project. Lobo (DC's ruthless and foul-mouthed interstellar bounty hunter) has been one of Momoa's favorite comic book characters, and one he's long wanted to play onscreen.

Even though he's headlining the billion-dollar Aquaman franchise, Momoa could still do Lobo, as the white-skinned alien would require enough prosthetics and makeup to make audiences easily separate him from Aquaman. In fact, a head tattoo may give Momoa even more "Lobo clout" than he already had. No digital removal process is necessary. Given the Pacific Islander vibes of Momoa's Aquaman, this tattoo could also work just fine for the character by the next time we see him onscreen.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theaters on December 25, 2023.