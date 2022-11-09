Jason Momoa Addresses If His DC Dream and James Gunn Posting Lobo Are Connected (Exclusive)

Could there be a connection between DC Studios co-head James Gunn sharing a photo of Loboand Aquaman star Jason Momoa's dream project? James Gunn got the DC Universe excited when he made an image of Lobo his first post on the social media app Mastodon. While the image could have been a simple celebration of making his first official Mastodon post, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on if Lobo could be one of Gunn and Peter Safran's first projects as the heads of DC Studios. Jason Momoa has been a longtime fan of Lobo, and we asked if there was any connection between Lobo and his DC "dream" project.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Jason Momoa ahead of the release of the Netflix original film Slumberland. After Momoa was made aware that James Gunn posted a photo of Lobo, Davis asked the actor if there was any connection to Momoa's previous comments regarding a dream DC project coming under the supervision of Gunn and Safran.

After acting surprised, Momoa teased, "Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan. The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

Is a Lobo Project Coming From Jason Momoa and James Gunn?

Many actors have wanted to take on the role of Lobo in a live-action project. Despite the character's popularity in animated series and movies, there have been so few instances of The Main Man showing up in big DC Comics projects. Emmett J Scanlan did play Lob in the short-lived Krypton series, and there were rumors of a spinoff that never materialized after Krypton was cancelled. One high-profile actor that's thrown his name into the ring to play Lobo is The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"The only one I want to play is DC and Lobo. He's badass," Morgan said a couple of years ago. But, he's always wanted to get that movie done. "Lobo would be very cool. I don't think that I'm as big as Lobo is, but if you could transplant Mickey Rourke's body on my head, that would be just great," he said praising the character.

James Gunn did get Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller to reprise their Aquaman and The Flash roles for a cameo in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale. Momoa also previously revealed how he wanted Lobo to be a villain in Aquaman 2, which took on the title Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that," Momoa said in a recent chat with ET Canada. "There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned."

James Gunn and Peter Safran Head Up DC Studios

While no official reveals have been made—Gunn and Safran just recently assumed control of DC Studios —the former did say they're already hard at work plotting out the future of the franchise, including telling the 'Biggest Story Ever."

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread this week. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

He continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

What are your thoughts on James Gunn and Jason Momoa teasing a Lobo project? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.