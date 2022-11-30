Jim Carrey Announces He's Leaving Twitter With New Cartoon

Comedian and actor Jim Carrey has never been what you would call a prolific user of Twitter. His relationship with the platform seemed to be, primarily, as a way to share the drawings, cartoons, and paintings that he does in his spare time, rather than to socialize or even to promote his actual work. So it's no real surprise that as the social media network is in upheaval, Carrey has not only chosen to leave it behind -- but to announce that intent with an animated short that he co-created with a friend.

Carrey did not give a reason for leaving Twitter, but a number of celebrities have chosen to drop the social media giant following Elon Musk's purchase of the platform. Musk, in the name cutting costs and opening up Twitter to a more diverse range of opinions, has gutted the work force and reinstated previously-banned accounts. Many observers worry that this will inevitably result in a poorer user experience, as well as a site rife with abusive behavior.

You can see it below.

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j pic.twitter.com/Cqmp74A87r — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2022

Carrey has not had a ton of film projects on his plate during the pandemic, and has spent a lot of time over the last few years sharing images of the paintings he does at home. His last long-term project was the Showtime series Kidding, which Carrey produced and starred in. That series centered on Carrey as Jeff Piccirillo, also known in-universe as the beloved children's television presenter Mr. Pickles. Per the series' official synopsis, Mr. Pickles anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire, but he faces a personal tragedy and difficult family life. The series lasted 20 episodes over the course of two seasons before being cancelled just as the covid-19 pandemic caused many productions to grind to a halt in early 2020.

Carrey remains in demand, but the projects that get the most buzz are sequels to the movies he made earlier in his career. Carrey did a follow-up to Dumb and Dumber, has more Ace Ventura on the way, and there's always the looming question of how The Mask will be reinvented, and whether Carrey would be willing to participate in some way.