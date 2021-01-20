Carole Baskin Is Thankful That Joe Exotic Didn't Get A Pardon

✖

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin is thankful that Joe Exotic did not receive a pardon from President Donald Trump. The star told BuzzFeed News how she felt about the situation. Last night, just hours before leaving office, he decided to pardon a number of people including multiple celebrities like Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. However, one name that people thought might get the pardon treatment was the Netflix star. His attorneys had been rattling the cage about this exact outcome since the show became a nationwide obsession midway through 2020. But, when the moment of truth came, the former big cat mogul’s defense team were left to explain it to the public. A private investigator aboard that effort, Eric Love, was sincerely convinced that the pardon would materialize.

This is the stretch Limo standing by at #JoeExotic Fort Worth Lawyers office. I’m told they’re waiting on a call from the White House confirming the presidential pardon before heading to pick him up at the prison. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1tJzQHefxD — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) January 19, 2021

Multiple posts on Twitter circulated of a stretch limousine waiting to pick up Exotic once the pardon came through. But, here we are on the 20th with the Tiger King still behind bars and his adversary couldn’t be more pleased.

"I think only Joe's team and the media were ever even thinking about a pardon for Joe," Baskin began. “There is no benefit, other than a feeble attempt to deflect attention, for anyone to pardon someone who walked up to five tigers and shot them in the head in order to clear cage space for the circus, who was going to pay him to board their tigers during the offseason. Tigers are the world's favorite animal and Joe Schreibvogel Maldonado Passage is right where he belongs: in a cage."

The Tiger King celebrity also shared some further comments with TMZ, "If I understand the notice I got from the prison system, he's already gotten another month added to his sentence by not obeying prison rules," she observed. "If Joe really had a change of heart, he could do what Mario Tabraue did to lessen his 100-year drug trafficking conviction to 12 years by turning state's evidence against the other animal exploiters."

