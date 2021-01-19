Joe Exotic's Team Has a Limo Waiting in Case He Gets a Presidential Pardon

✖

With Tuesday being Donald Trump's last full day in office, it's expected that the outgoing president will hand out many pardons and Tiger King Joe Exotic's legal team is so certain that he will be among those that they have a limo waiting near where Exotic is being held in a Texas prison. They have also lined up a "glam squad" for Exotic, plans for a celebration, and have already filmed a video thanking Trump for freeing Exotic. Private investigator Eric Love shared the team's plans with Metro.co.uk, telling the outlet that they are "really in action mode right now".

"This time tomorrow, we're going to be celebrating," Love explained on Monday. "We have good reason to believe it will come through. We're confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now."

Love also said that they have a team ready to take care of Exotic's first order of business -- getting his hair done.

"I've got make-up, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up," Love said. "The first thing Joe wants to do, he wants his hair done. He hasn't had his hair done in two-and-a-half years. That's the first order of business. Then we'll probably go get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib."

Exotic's -- real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- quest for a pardon from the president has been ongoing for some time with Trump previously made aware of Exotic's pardon hopes back in April 2020. Exotic was convicted in 2019 on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire and is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison. In September, the Department of Justice's Office of the Pardon denied Exotic's application for a presidential pardon on the grounds that he failed to meet a standard for submission, specifically that "no petition for pardon should be filed until the expiration of a waiting period of at least five years after the release date of the petitioner from confinement". Exotic's attorney filed a lawsuit seeking to override that decision.

As for why Love is so confident that Exotic will be pardoned, he said that it was a matter of taking attention away from the incoming president, Joe Biden.

"I think the president has sided with us and I believe it will take most of the limelight away from president-elect Joe Biden," Love said.

He added, "Last night, I shot a congratulatory video thanking Donald Trump so we have it queued up and ready to go."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.